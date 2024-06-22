Latto Shades Ice Spice With “Think U The Sh*t” Cake

Latto isn't dodging any smoke.

It's no secret that Ice Spice and Latto don't get along, and based on one of the Georgia-born rapper's latest posts, their feud doesn't appear to be dying down anytime soon. Earlier today, Latto took to Twitter/X with what seems like a direct jab at her fellow femcee. She shared a photo of a poop-themed cake congratulating her for headlining this year's Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash in Atlanta. The shade was thrown in her caption. "Think I'm the sh*t, b*tch ?????" it reads.

Obviously, this is a reference to Ice Spice's track "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)," which many speculated to contain bars aimed at Latto. “I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up/ She all on the floor, told her get up," she raps on the song, seemingly referencing Latto's hit "Put It On Da Floor."

Latto Reignites Ice Spice Feud With Direct Twitter Jab

Latto later clapped back with "Sunday Service," which some thought was an Ice Spice diss track, prompting the Bronx MC to fire even more shots on "Gimmie A Light." It's unclear what led to this latest post, though it's apparent that she's not trying to dodge any smoke. At the time of writing, Ice Spice has yet to respond. She's currently gearing up for her new album Y2K!, however, which is scheduled to drop on July 26 of this year. It's unconfirmed whether or not she plans to shade anyone on the LP, though she'll surely have plenty of opportunities.

As for Latto, she's been teasing an upcoming track since early this month, but it seems to be more of a love song than a diss track. A release date for that has yet to be announced.