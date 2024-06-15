Latto Reveals This Risqué "Fun Fact" About Her Still Unknown Man While Previewing New Snippet

Latto is still not letting the cat out of the bag.

Latto is one of the biggest rappers in the game right now, period. That factor is why it still bamboozles fans on how she is able to keep her boyfriend such a secret all these years in. To be exact, Latto and her mystery man have been dating for four years now. A lot of the Columbus, Ohio rapper's supporters and internet sleuths believe she is boo'd up with fellow MC, 21 Savage. What makes this situation even more intriguing, is that we have been told so much personal information except his name. In fact, more spicy details were revealed in a recent tweet from Latto, according to The Shade Room.

The "Sunday Service" hitmaker took to X to randomly divulge in some intimate particulars, namely giving it up on the first date. "Fun fact my man really is the first and only n**** let hit on the first date & we 4 years in". Coincidentally, Latto alludes to this idea on the aforementioned song. "Anyway, body count so low, I might say I'm a virgin (Ooh)".

Latto Is Telling Us Everything But Who Her Man Is

Most fans reacted with a "who cares" attitude. "Girl we dont even care nomore atp you your OWN MAN..", on IG user says. "Alyssa what we suppose to do with the information and how is this a fun fact 🫤", another adds. Others are still in shock at how Latto has been able to keep this up. "Her man starting to feel like the invisible mobile from SpongeBob 😭". In addition, the 25-year-old star teased a new a song with what appears to be her take on R&B. Based on the lyrics it seems it will be about her boyfriend and how they have been able to keep it going for so long.