Latto Teases Fans Over Her Relationship Once Again By FaceTiming With Her Secret Man

Rumors about Latto's private life have swirled pretty much all year. She has constantly teased in interviews that she is, in fact, dating a famous man. But she's also intent on keeping his identity a secret and has done a shockingly good job at it. That got internet sleuths bustling trying to unveil the identity of her mystery man and they got another clue earlier this week.

"When we can't be together, we sleep together on FaceTime" Latto captioned an Instagram story post. In the picture, you can see that she's one FaceTime with somebody, but can't quite make out who. In the comments of a repost of the picture, fans discuss how she's been able to keep it a secret for so long. "How paparazzi never seen her and her man out like never atp do she even have one," one of the top comments asks. "This the longest relationship I’ve seen go private. How are they keeping this up lol no one has caught them," another agrees. Check out the post and fan speculation that spawned from it below.

Latto Hints At Her Mystery Man Again

Elsewhere in the comments, fans hint at the rapper who many believe is Latto's actual mystery man. "I haven’t done this since I was 21, young and savage," one comment jokes. 21 Savage has long been suspected of being her secret boyfriend. The pair collaborated last year on the track "Wheelie" from Latto's debut album 777. Even before speculation reached its peak, fans online were already noticing little things like earlier this year when the pair seemed to both post vacation pics from the same location at the same time.

Earlier this year, Latto teamed up with Cardi B for the hit song "Put It On The Floor Again." The song recently landed on Billboard's Year-End Hot 100 chart of the biggest songs of the year. What do you think of Latto's newest tease about her secret celebrity man? Do you agree with the consensus that it's 21 Savage? Let us know in the comment section below.

