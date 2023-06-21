For months, news outlets and the rap community have speculated about Latto’s current boyfriend. However, it’s only been rumors and nothing more. (The consensus is it might be Atlanta’s 21 Savage, with zero concrete proof.) For the Ohio-born rapper, that’s intentional. Latto has not publicly confirmed who she is dating simply because…she doesn’t have to. Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine, if there’s someone or something special in her life, “I’m going to keep it close to me because everything else has to be front and center about my life.”

Luckily, she did reveal small details about the mystery boo. For one, the couple have known each other since they were teenagers. For another, he’ll surprise her by showing up at her shows, though it doesn’t happen very often. According to the female rapper, they enjoy the time apart, finding “the beauty in separation.” On June 17th, Hot 107.9 put on their Birthday Bash ATL concert that saw 21 and Latto share the stage, along with hip-hop icon Cardi B. She performed her hit single, “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

Read more: Latto Gets A Personal Trainer Instead Of Plastic Surgery

Latto’s Personal/Professional Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cosmopolitan (@cosmopolitan)

While both 21 Savage and Latto have denied a relationship together, the question still remains: Who is she dating? We may never know, at least until the status of their relationship changes. Until then, all we have is the artist, her music, and her on-stage appearances. Cosmo also let us know that the current beau is Latto’s longest relationship of her life, which points to something healthy and happy. For now, that’s all her fans get to know.

As for what she’s been up to, career-wise, she has a lot going on. Since changing her name from Mulatto in January 2021, she released the album 777 in March of 2022 and was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Her latest single dropped during the same time as the Grammys, titled “Lottery.” And from what little we know about her love life, it sounds like she might have actually hit the lottery.

Read more: French Montana Debates With His Kids Over Ice Spice Versus Latto

[Via]