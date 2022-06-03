Female Rap
- MixtapesDai Burger Brings The Heat On New EP "Dai Dreamin"The EP transcends genres.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicRasheeda Claims Modern Femcees Have It Far Easier Than OGsAccording to Rasheeda, she did everything "out the mud."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTrina Denies Nicki Minaj Shade After Dubbing Beyonce The "Queen Of Rap"Trina reminded fans that her love for Beyonce doesn't counteract her appreciation for Nicki Minaj.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNicki Minaj Blasts Industry For Weak State Of Female Hip-Hop, Jess Hilarious RespondsThe Trinidadian MC said that labels tried to replace her with subpar lyricists, but Jess believes she's part of the problem.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music"Cobra" Lands Megan Thee Stallion Best YouTube Debut For Female Rap In 2023"Cobra" keeps paying off for Megan.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsLatto Reveals Why She Keeps Relationships A SecretThe rapper keeps boyfriends' identities hush-hush for a reason.By Jake Lyda
- MusicQueen Latifah Inducted Into National Recording RegistryQueen Latifah has made sure her voice will live on. By Randy Mitchell
- Pop CultureWho Is Ice Spice?The Bronx-born artist just started making music last year, but her resume already contains a Drake co-sign as well as an upcoming tour with B-Lovee.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsMegan Thee Stallion & Key Glock Pop Off In The "Ungrateful" Music Video: WatchThee Stallion worked with director Colin Tilley once again for her latest visual.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsStefflon Don Leaves Funk Flex Absolutely Shook With Her Saucy Freestyle"Stefflon went through more accents than an airport terminal," one YouTube viewer wrote in the comments.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDoechii Announces Debut TDE EP "She / Her / Black B*tch" Dropping This FridaySZA, Rico Nasty, and Jst Ray all appear alongside the XXL Freshman on her debut.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYung Miami Drops Scorching Hot "Queen Of Rap" TakeYung Miami proclaims that her fellow City Girls rapper JT is the Queen of Rap.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureFlo Milli Shares Tracklist For Debut Album, "You Still Here, Ho?" With Babyface Ray, Tiffany Pollard, & Rico NastyThe 22-year-old Alabama native is ready to make her mark on the world.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRico Nasty Drops "Blow Me" Single Ahead Of "Las Ruinas" AlbumRico's follow-up to 2020's "Nightmare Vacation" is due out this coming weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsRico Nasty Jumps On The Remix Of Fred Again's Dance Track, "Jungle"Rico shared another new single, "Skullflower," earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsAtlanta All-Girl Rap Trio Vanity Rose Shares New EP, "Pretty Girls Get Lonely"Hazel, Hennessy, and Honey will be joining Coi Leray on her "Trendsetter" tour this summer.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsKash Doll, Rubi Rose & DreamDoll Are Throwing It Back "ABOW"The song samples TarioP and ShantiiP's TikTok hit "Throw It Back (Abow)."By Hayley Hynes