Rasheeda Claims Modern Femcees Have It Far Easier Than OGs

During a recent interview, Rasheeda shared her thoughts on the current state of the female rap game, claiming that artists have it far easier nowadays. She recalled her own come-up, explaining how she had to take a boots-on-the-ground approach to building her following, as she didn't have social media at her disposal. While she doesn't fault younger artists for the advantages they have, she calls what she went through "real artist development," noting how nothing can shake her confidence.

"There's differences, but there's similarities," she said of the different generations. "We didn't have social media, we didn't have the internet, we didn't have computers, sh*t. N***as ain't have computers, n***as ain't have phones like that for real... So it's like, everything you did was really out the mud. Every fan, every show, every single thing that you did was the truth."

Rasheeda Says She Did Everything "Out The Mud'

She went on to describe how it's much easier for artists nowadays to put their work out there for millions to see, whereas she had to travel around for exposure. "We had to drive to these places and really put in the work," she explained. "And that's where real artist development come in." Rasheeda continued, citing the challenges that came along with being part of a male-dominated industry as a woman in hip hop.

"You had to prove yourself," she said. "As far as me? Keep in mind I was reigned as the 'Queen of Crunk,' so I got n***as like Lil Jon. I'm opening up for them n***as, so I gotta come with it. I got to be remembered. People got to be like, 'that girl did that.'" What do you think of Rasheeda's comments on the differences between OG female rappers and current artists? Do you agree with her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

