Cardi B Unleashes On Fans Speculating About Her Breakup

Rumors about artist's personal life can often spiral out of control among fanbases that feel entailed to know everything about their favorite singers and rappers. That appears to be the case with Cardi B, who has been facing breakup rumors from her husband Offset for weeks. It all started earlier this month when fans noticed that the two rappers had unfollowed each other on Instagram. It's a pretty significant discovery for one of the definitive couples in all of rap.

Once the rumors got too big to ignore, Cardi B addressed things, first on an Instagram live. In one particular comment, she described herself as "single" something that sent fans into a frenzy of speculation. Following the revelation she took some time away from social media but that didn't stop fans investigating. They discovered that Cardi and Offset were booked to perform at the same venue on New Year's Eve. But earlier this week, Cardi moved her performance to New York when she was booked for New Year's Rockin' Eve. The shift in performance venue did nothing to slow down the speculation among fans. Check out Cardi's newest comments on her relationship below.

Cardi B Calls Out Fans For Breakup Rumors

In a new profanity laced rant on Twitter Spaces, Cardi B takes aim at her own fans for spreading rumors. "Did I confirm anything? Shut the f*ck up. I don't see nobody talking sh*t but my own f*cking fanbase," she shouts. It's true that fans very much aren't in the know about what is going on in Cardi's personal life. They were surprised when she and Offset reunited earlier this week to spend Christmas together.

One of the major reasons for their surprise is that it came just a day after Cardi was publicly dissing Offset. Video of her saying "f*ck my baby daddy" made the rounds on Christmas Eve before clips of the pair together Christmas day followed. What do you think of Cardi B's response to fans who are speculating on whether or not she and Offset are separating? Let us know in the comment section below.

