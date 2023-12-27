Rasheeda Claims She Apologized To K. Michelle For Questioning Abuse Allegations

During a recent Instagram Live, Rasheeda was bombarded with demands for an apology to K. Michelle for not believing her account of alleged domestic violence at the hands of Memphitz. She told viewers asking for an apology to stop the "bullsh*t" and get out of her comments section. "I'm not apologizing, I'm not doing none of that," she added.

Rasheeda's response earned her quite a bit of backlash from social media users who felt as though it was disrespectful. Moreover, her unbothered demeanor in circulating clips from the live led viewers to suspect that she wasn't taking the situation as seriously as she should. Now, she's taken to Instagram Live once again to clear a few things up, revealing that she's already privately apologized to K. Michelle.

"I guess today it came out the wrong way," Rasheeda began. "I've had conversations." She continued, "I have to say I'm sorry that you guys don't know that I actually had conversations with that young lady and we had spoken and I've apologized on that same platform that you've seen everything else. So I just wanted y'all to be clear." According to her, they ended things on good terms when they last spoke, wishing each other the best.

Rasheeda also noted how she doesn't want people to think she doesn't support domestic violence survivors, claiming that she does. "That is not who I am at all," she explained. "Never not that." She went on, "The only thing a person can do is continue to move forward, apologize, hold [themselves] accountable at that time, at that time, whatever the case may be... I want to move on with my life." What do you think of Rasheeda claiming that she's apologized to K. Michelle? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

