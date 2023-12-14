K. Michelle Gets Into Passionate Debate About Interracial Dating On IG Live

During a recent Instagram Live, K. Michelle shared her thoughts on interracial dating. According to her, Black women should be able to date whoever they want without facing any sort of backlash for it. Not everyone featured in her Live agreed with her message, however. One man appeared, arguing that when Black men date outside of their race they get "crucified," questioning why the same rule wouldn't apply to Black women.

“Black women should be allowed to date outside of their race and date who they want. Right?” K. Michelle said before beginning to debate with the men around her. “Black women is standing on what they standing on," she stated. "Black women got they own money. They don’t need to stand on your money business.”

K. Michelle On Dating

This is far from the only debate K. Michelle's gotten involved in as of late. Ahead of the release of Nicki Minaj's new album Pink Friday 2, the personality shared some stories from the early days of both of their careers. According to her, Nicki's "Buy A Heart" was originally supposed to land on a Meek Mill album, and she was going to be a featured artist on it. At that point, she wasn't aware of Nicki's romantic relationship with Meek.

"'Buy A Heart' was on a Meek Mill album, and Nicki Minaj's mean a** took it from me," she told the R&B Money podcast. "He played that record, it wasn't on his album. I said, 'Oh, you sleeping on this.' So I got the record... I had never slept with Meek, none of that," she added. "She wanted to take the record from me, and she said that he had to take back his chain from me." What do you think of K. Michelle's recent comments on interracial dating? Do you agree with her? Why or why not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

