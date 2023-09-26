K. Michelle “I’m The Problem” Album Review

K Michelle's presence has been undeniable in the R&B scene for the past decade, delivering six albums that showcase her unique vocals, raw emotions, and unfiltered authenticity. In her final R&B album, I'm The Problem, she explores love, pain, and self-discovery through 19 soulful songs.

The album begins with a spoken word piece titled, "Intro: Lots of Nothing, Pt.1," which sets the tone for the rest of the album. K Michelle declares that she is the problem in her relationships, hence the album's title, and that she is ready to face her demons and partake in the healing process from past wounds. She then takes listeners on a musical journey that spans different genres, and moods.

I'm The Problem Highlights

With the diversity present in I'm The Problem, we could touch on each track and explore the depths of artistry displayed, but instead, we will touch on some highlights. One of the tracks, "Blame Yourself," is a fiery anthem that calls out the "Scooch" singer's ex-lover for his betrayal. She belts with conviction and sass over a hard-hitting beat, delivering lyrics like, "You can't blame me for your problems / You can't blame me for your karma / You can't blame me for your drama / You can only blame yourself." The song was released as the third single from the album, along with a cinematic video that features K. Michelle as a femme fatale.

Another highlight from the album is the song "This Man," which is a heartbreaking ballad showcasing K. Michelle's vast vocal range and authentic vulnerability. The lyricist sings about a man who left her for another woman and how she still struggles to move on. She pours her emotions over a simple piano accompaniment, making the song feel intimate and personal. She sings, "This man / He broke me down / He took my crown / He made me feel like I was nothing / This man / He made me cry / He made me lie / He made me wish I never loved him.

K. Michelle Pays Homage To Home

Another favorite on the album is its closer, "Tennessee," a country-inspired track that is a complete contrast to the rest of the album, making it so unique. The song is a tribute to her roots and family, as she grew up in Memphis, Tennessee. K. Michelle sings about finding her peace and inner happiness in her home state, singing, "Tennessee / You're the only place I wanna be / You're the only place that feels like home to me / Tennessee / You're the only place that makes me smile / You're the only place that's worth the while."

In I'm The Problem, K. Michelle is saying farewell to her R&B career and going out with a bang. The diversity and cohesiveness of the album showcase her growth as both an artist and a woman. The album fully reflects her personality, her struggles, and her triumphs. She proves that she is not afraid to be herself, even if that means being the problem sometimes.