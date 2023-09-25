Nicki Minaj Stole “Buy A Heart” & Meek Mill’s Chain From K. Michelle, “L&HH” Star Alleges

K. Michelle appeared on a recent episode of Tank’s “R&B Money” podcast, and she had plenty of industry secrets to share.

Thanks to social media, most of the drama that unfolds within the music industry is quickly plastered across the internet for fans to react to. However, there are still things that go down behind closed doors, some of which only come to light years later during podcast interviews or dramatic blowouts. Since Nicki Minaj confirmed her Pink Friday 2 album is dropping later this year, there's been a notable increase in the number of unflattering stories about the mother of one in the news. K. Michelle only contributed to that while recording an episode of R&B Money, reflecting on some things that Minaj allegedly stole from her earlier in their careers.

"'Buy A Heart' was on a Meek Mill album, and Nicki Minaj's mean a** took it from me," the 41-year-old told Tank and J Valentine. "Atlantic Records put me in with Meek Mill 'cuz he needed some love songs," she explained to the confused hosts. "He played that record, it wasn't on his album. I said, 'Oh, you sleeping on this.' So I got the record," Michelle shared. At the time, she wasn't aware of the Philly native's romantic relationship with Minaj, but the Queen of Rap was well aware of her existence.

K. Michelle Recalls Uncomfortable Past with Nicki Minaj

"I had never slept with Meek, none of that," the "Can't Raise a Man" singer clarified. "She wanted to take the record from me, and she said that he had to take back his chain from me." Michelle noted that she was always a fan of Minaj's, and didn't think she had done anything to upset the "Only" artist.

In the end, "Buy A Heart" ended up on one of Minaj's previous albums with her then-boyfriend as a featured artist. It's been nearly a decade since The Pinkprint first landed, but its influence remains undeniable – even if the Trinidadian wasn't the original owner of all the songs.

Full R&B Money Episode

Check out K. Michelle's full conversation with Tank and J Valentine on R&B Money above. Do you believe what the L&HH cast member is saying about Nicki Minaj? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

