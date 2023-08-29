Meek Mill Credits Jadakiss For “Guiding” Him In His Youth

Meek Mill recently took the time to give one of his favorite artists, Jadakiss. On Sunday (August 27), Meek shared his appreciation of The Lox rapper via his Instagram Story. Using a picture of an old mugshot — alongside Rudy Giuliani’s recent one — he plays The Lox’s 2000 track, “Blood Pressure.” It appeared on the trio’s We Are the Streets album. “This why Kiss was my favorite rapper,” he wrote in the post. “I felt like he was guiding me as a lost kid!”In recent years, Meek and Jadakiss have collaborated on several tracks, including “Heaven Or Hell,” “Every Time,” and “Real Shot.”

The Philly rapper has often talked about his harsh upbringing in the city of “brotherly love.” In a 2019 interview with Billboard, the rapper spoke about how his fighter mentality led to his interest in boxing. That year, he served as executive producer DAZN and Roc Nation-produced 40 Days: Joshua-Ruiz. The docu-series follows Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. The rapper credits Mike Tyson for making him “fall in love” with boxing.

Meek Mill Has Been Working On New Music With Rick Ross

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 30: Meek mill and Jadakiss attend the All Black D’usse Affair at Compound on October 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“I probably fell in love with boxing when I used to watch Mike Tyson,” he said. “I remember watching his one-round fights and him knocking people out all the time.” In other related news, it’s been reported that Meek and Rick Ross have been in the studio. The pair shared clips of the session on their perspective social media pages. Not only is the rapper a chart-topping hitmaker, but he’s also an active supporter of social justice causes.

Recently, he helped pass a criminal justice reform act with the governor of Illinois. The act aimed to prevent parolees from being sent back to jail for non-criminal violations. “That’s a milestone in my life. When I started making music, I was just trying to get out of the ghetto and my environment. But to be a part of something that changes bills and laws that actually affect me and my people, it’s my legacy.”

