Meek Mill Reminisces About Battle Rap, Wants To Go “Verse For Verse” Against Reed Dollaz

In a recent interview, Meek Mill reminisced about his early days as a battle rapper. He discussed his rivals, soon prompting Reed Dollaz to post the clip on Instagram. The artist took the opportunity to challenge Reed Dollaz to a battle for old times’ sake, and the Philly-born performer seems open to it.

“I’m living at the top of Beverly Hills,” Meek Mill recalls in the clip. “I got every car you can imagine. My girlfriend at the time is a pop star. I’m looking at and I’m getting confused like ‘What the f*ck … I’m losing?’ Alright yeah, this battle rapping sh*t is getting kind of bad right now … but don’t put no losing [on my name], what the hell?”

Reed Dollaz Tells Meek Mill “Let’s Turn The Culture Back UP!”

“DRAAAKE! (Soulja voice),” Reed Dollaz captioned the reposted clip. “Steal sharpens steal. #phillyn***as salute #meekmill #reeddollaz (side bar) s/o to shawty in the crowed like ‘reed .. THATS MY BOO.'” He shared another clip of Meek Mill chatting about his early days, which has since been deleted, writing, “Bro was in gladiator school with us!” He continued, “@meekmill . Killas respect killas! You can hate or love it but it can not be erased!!” Meek Mill commented on the post, telling him “We might neeed to battle again verse for verse.”

He added, “I don’t know how to do the new style battling … I just do best verse for verse … always will put it on the line rap so boring.” Reed Dollaz jumped on the idea, calling for the artist to revisit his roots. “@meekmill nah foreal tho, they tried to crucify me when I came back lol but I adapted and still kept it Philly and reed!” the artist wrote. “Let’s turn the culture back UP! That idea we talked about is major! Streets need broski! U know ima call/dm away!” Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on Meek Mill.

