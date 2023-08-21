Meek Mill Roasted For Trying To School A Sneaker Reseller

Meek Mill is someone who has always tried to give people advice. This is especially true in the world of business. After all, Meek has made a lot of money during his career, and he has managed to stay wealthy. Overall, there are things that Meek has experienced that the average person never will. Consequently, he can be a solid person to listen to when it comes to specific topics. However, there are sometimes when his advice is actually roasted and dissected on the internet. Over the weekend, we got one such example.

In the video clip down below, you can see that Meek Mill was at a sneaker convention. At one point, he stumbled upon a show he wanted. The sneaker was the Air Jordan 4 x Nike SB collaboration in “Pine Green.” Overall, the reseller wanted $500 for the shoe. However, Meek was saying he would pay $300 and give the reseller promo. The reseller saw through this and stayed firm on his price. This led to a bit of a speech from Meek who said it was bad business to keep the price at $500. In Meek’s eyes, had he sold the shoes to him for $300, he would have come back and bought more while also giving promo online.

Meek Mill Tries To Get Some Kicks

Meek Mill schooling a shoe vendor 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/PUbAEzp3GX — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 21, 2023

In the end, Meek paid the $500 USD for the sneakers but was adamant that the seller made a huge mistake. However, that is not how the internet felt. The clip of Meek started to go viral, and fans immediately admonished him for what he was saying. “I wonder if he does this when he buys designer,” one person asked. “He can’t get them at no store for regular price tho…. Shit, he can’t get them at no retail store period.” said another.

Fans React

Nigga cannot grab those rn nowhere for 300. https://t.co/xbU9BqkhTZ — AIRPLANE JAMES (@Airplane354) August 21, 2023

bro came up $500 and he’s all over the internet because he stood his ground. meek mill paid the $500 and is being clowned on twitter 😭😭 who exactly made the wrong move? 💀 https://t.co/QJXvtdE6mP — Jaime 🆗 (@ParksidePimp) August 21, 2023

I wonder if he does this when he buys designer https://t.co/N46WaHslYq — Saladeann (@Saladeann) August 21, 2023

I would’ve gave him a discount and gave him my business card and told him whatever kicks you need lmk I get everything just so I can be his personal connect and then tax everybody just because I’m “meek’s personal sneaker connect” https://t.co/z5nS1CvU1I — 🩻🐶 (@nix973) August 21, 2023

He can’t get them at no store for regular price tho…. Shit, he can’t get them at no retail store period 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/CiNDq0I4dj — MASTER BARBER💈🏁 (@_KingDyson) August 21, 2023

