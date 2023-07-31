Meek Mill Assists Illinois Governor In Passing New Law

Ever since his own encounter with the justice system, Meek Mill has shifted his focus to reforming it. Now according to AllHipHop, he assisted Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in the passing of a new piece of legislation. The law seeks to reform the kinds of violations that cause re-incarceration for many on parole. It aims to help prevent people from being returned to jail without committing any additional crimes. Subsequently, the bill is set to take effect on January 1st.

In late 2017 Meek Mill began his most widely reported and notorious trouble with the law. After years of his legal team claiming that Judge Genece Brinkley was biased against the rapper, he was once again returned to prison. Many protested the reasoning behind his return, popping a wheelie while riding a dirt bike. Since his release, Meek has become a strong advocate for reform in criminal justice systems across America. The passing of this new law may be one of the biggest triumphs the rapper has been a part of yet in his quest to fix the system.

Meek Mill Helps Law Get Passed

In a statement made after the passing of the bill, Meek Mill seemed honored to be involved. “That’s a milestone in my life. When I started making music, I was just trying to get out of the ghetto and my environment. But to be a part of something that changes bills and laws that actually affect me and my people, it’s my legacy,” the rapper said. “Before, all I had was music, and I helped inspire a lot of people to get through a lot of times. But now, I’ve got something real that I can say I do besides getting my mom out the hood. I actually helped change laws and help get people out of prison who don’t belong in prison.”

Yesterday, a clip hit the internet of Meek Mill, Sauce Walka, and G Herbo doing a surprise cypher. The trio met up after their performance at Gillie Fest over the weekend to record it.

