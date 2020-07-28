illinois
- SportsTerrence Shannon Jr, Illinois Basketball Star, Arrested On Rape ChargeThe incident allegedly occurred while Shannon was in Kansas for an Illinois football game earlier this year.By Ben Mock
- SportsSergio Brown Charged With Mother's MurderBrown faces a first-degree murder charge and a charge of concealing a body.By Ben Mock
- MusicMeek Mill Assists Illinois Governor In Passing New LawMeek Mill has a brand new kind of accomplishment to add to his resume.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearVirgil Abloh Will Receive His Own Day In His HometownVirgil Abloh will get the ultimate tribute in Rockford, Illinois.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureChance The Rapper Drops $2.3M On Illinois Mansion Near Michael Jordan & DeMar DeRozanThe "Coloring Book" rapper is going to be living large. By Taylor McCloud
- SportsIllinois Upsets Penn State In Historic 9-Overtime GameIllinois and Penn State reached the first-ever 9-overtime game in NCAA history.By Cole Blake
- NewsTink & Yung Bleu Provide Summer Vibes On "Selfish"Tink gets intimate with the help of a Yung Bleu feature on "Selfish".By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureActress Suzzanne Douglas Dies At 64"The Parent Hood" actress was a singer and composer as well.By Yoni Yardeni
- CrimePolice Sued After Mistaking Ashes Of Black Man's 2 Year Old Daughter For Drugs: ReportThe cops claimed it tested positive for drugs. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsIllinois Toppled By Loyola Chicago As March Madness Upsets ContinueIllinois is the first number one seed to be booted from the tournament.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureEvanston, IL First US City To Fund Reparations, Promises $10 Million Over Next DecadeThe first municipal reparations fund in the United States has passed in Evanston, Illinois, a city north of Chicago.By Joshua Robinson
- Politics500,000 Weed Related Arrests Get Expunged In IllinoisThis is a big move for the state. By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeKodak Black Transferred To New PrisonAfter filing a lawsuit claiming he was being tortured, Kodak Black has been transferred to a new prison.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsDonald Trump Declares California & New York Have "Gone To Hell"With the election on the way, Donald Trump goes on the offensive and calls out California, New York, and Illinois. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsKanye West May Face Election Fraud Investigation Says Political AnalystMr. West may hit another road block. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsKanye West Kicked Off Illinois Ballot In Presidential ElectionKanye West won't be running for president in his home state after the majority of the signatures he submitted were declared invalid. By Aron A.
- PoliticsKanye West's Petition For Illinois Ballot Under Review Over Legitimacy ConcernsThree objections were made against the validity of the signatures on Kanye West's petition to get on the ballot.By Aron A.