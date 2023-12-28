Terrence Shannon Jr, Illinois Basketball Star, Arrested On Rape Charge

Terrence Shannon Jr, a star guard for the Illinois Fighting Illini, has been arrested on an outstanding rape warrant in Kansas. Shannon Jr turned himself in to police in Lawrence over an alleged sexual assault incident that reportedly occurred in September. Shannon posted a $50,0000 bond and returned to Illinois, where he was subsequently suspended from team activities. This was in accordance with university policy. "The University and [the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics] have shown time and again that we have zero tolerance for sexual misconduct. At the same time, DIA policy affords student-athletes appropriate levels of due process based on the nature and severity of the allegations. We will rely on that policy and our prior experiences to manage this situation appropriately for the University and the involved parties," Illinois' athletic director said.

The charge stems from an alleged incident when Shannon Jr traveled to Kansas to attend an early-season football game. Illinois officials noted that Shannon Jr was "not in Lawrence on official University business, nor was he a member of the University's travel party." Police in Lawerence have been investigating the allegations since September but only chose to charge Shannon Jr this week.

Terrence Shannon Jr Proclaims Innocence

Since posting bond, Shannon Jr proclaimed his innocence through his attorney. "Since September, when these allegations surfaced, Terrence has cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation, declaring his innocence from the beginning. Now, several months later, my office learned that formal charges were filed against him yesterday in Lawrence, KS. In less than 24 hours, my client responded, and he voluntarily surrendered to local authorities for processing and release. Terrence is innocent of these charges, and he intends to take his case to trial," Mark P. Sutter said.

Shannon Jr is the nation's 8th-best scorer at 21.7 points per game. However, with Shannon Jr suspended, Illinois will need to play around his absence as conference play begins. Ranked No. 11 in the latest AP poll, Illinois is 9-2 on the season, only falling to then-No. 4 Marquette and then-No. 17 Tennessee. Illinois ends their non-conference slate against Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday. They then properly open Big 10 play against Northwestern on January 2.

