Ja Morant Trolled Pelicans With New Orleans Dance, Not Gun Celebration

Ja Morant and his fans have defended the player's recent actions after significant criticism. Morant was not doing a gun celebration during the Grizzlies recent win over the Pelicans, they claim. Instead, they have said that Morant was doing the "Rock Ya Hips", a regional dance move from New Orleans. Morant himself even copped to this on social media. The win lifted the Grizzlies to 4-0 since Morant rejoined the team last week.

The choice to do a New Orleans-based dance stems from Morant's long-standing beef with the Pelicans. Morant takes every chance he can to take to troll the team after they passed on him to take Zion Williamson. Thanks to Williamson's struggle with injury, Morant has been the better player since they were drafted.

Lil Wayne Sees Ja Morant As The Next Face Of The NBA

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne recently said that he wants Ja Morant to be the face of the NBA following the retirement of LeBron James. "To me I think the obvious answer is Ja," Wayne said in the video below. "Because the NBA is entertainment. What I mean by that is there was always a Michael Jordan, just like, you know like God. You gonna watch these Atlanta Hawk games just to see what Dominique, just to see if he gonna get 'em one off. I'm going to watch these Portland games to see if Clyde gonna get him one. Ja's teams are actually competitive when he's there and he's doing his thing," Wayne told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.

It's not the first time that Wayne has spoken in support of Morant. "Do y’all know that boy? ‘Cause I don’t. I know him from dunking and jumping, and I only started knowing him when I started paying attention to him around his last year of college. He come from like a town with 3,000 people. Like, what? What y’all expect? Y’all gave him $200 million," Wayne told the All The Smoke podcast while defending Morant's actions earlier this year.

