GloRilla & Moneybagg Yo Attend Ja Morant's Memphis Homecoming

GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo were two of the famous faces in attendance for the Grizzlies' December 21 game. The matchup against the Pacers also marked Ja Morant's first game back on his home court since his 25-game suspension ended. Moneybagg was seen linking up with Morant after the game while Glo got very vocal from her courtside seats.

Morant had 20 points in the 13-point win, meaning that the Grizzlies are now 2-0 since Morant returned. However, the Grizzlies' dismal start to the season means that the 2-0 run has only elevated the team to 8-19 on the season. However, Morant was arguably not the star of the show. Desmond Bane had a team-high 31 points. The Grizzlies are next in action against the Hawks on Saturday.

Lil Wayne Taps Ja Morant To Be The Next "Face Of The NBA"

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne said he wants Ja Morant to be the face of the NBA following the retirement of LeBron James. "To me I think the obvious answer is Ja," Wayne said in the video below. "Because the NBA is entertainment. What I mean by that is there was always a Michael Jordan, just like, you know like God. You gonna watch these Atlanta Hawk games just to see what Dominique, just to see if he gonna get 'em one off. I'm going to watch these Portland games to see if Clyde gonna get him one. Ja's teams are actually competitive when he's there and he's doing his thing," Wayne told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.

However, it's not the first time that Wayne had spoken in support of Morant. "Do y’all know that boy? ‘Cause I don’t. I know him from dunking and jumping, and I only started knowing him when I started paying attention to him around his last year of college. He come from like a town with 3,000 people. Like, what? What y’all expect? Y’all gave him $200 million," Wayne told the All The Smoke podcast while defending Morant's actions earlier this year.

