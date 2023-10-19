Ja Morant’s Father Blamed For Son’s Downfall In New ESPN Profile

Tee Morant, the father of Ja Morant, has been blamed for his son's recent fall from grace in a new ESPN profile about Morant's tumultuous time in the league. "Tee has been a major driving force in all of this. He never made the NBA, but this was his chance to live like he's an NBA superstar. That's been a problem from the beginning," an anonymous source told the outlet while discussing what had driven Morant into such a compromising position.

The article details everything that Morant has been involved in over the past year. The two gun-flashing incidents on Instagram Live. The alleged assault of a minor at a pickup basketball game. A string of incidents that have turned Ja Morant from one of the league's brightest stars into one of the league's biggest headaches. And at the heart of all of it, at least according to one source, is

Ja Morant Teams Up With Nike For Youth Program

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 22: Tee Morant looks on before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets at FedExForum on March 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee.

However, away from his controversies, Morant has been making sure that publicly, he is seen to be turning a corner. Morant was out and about in Memphis last month, surprising some kids with an appearance at a Nike "Only Basketball" event. The Grizzlies star was on-site to hoop with the kids and give out some pairs of his Ja 1s. Furthermore, Morant had some nuggets of advice for the assembled youngsters. "Believe in yourself. You know have confidence in yourself. There's going to be a lot of outside stuff that can distract you from your ultimate goal. Just stay locked in, tune it out, and stay true to yourself."

It's some interesting advice, especially given Morant's offseason. The 25-year-old has been desperately avoiding the spotlight after the drama surrounding a livestream in which he pulled a gun. Furthermore, it was his second time pulling such a stunt this year and the NBA front office was far from impressed. Morant will start the season on a 25-game suspension, meaning the Grizzlies will be without him until at least late December.

