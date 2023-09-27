Ja Morant And Nike Team Up To Provide New Shoes To Memphis Kids

Ja Morant was out and about in Memphis this week, surprising some kids with an appearance at a Nike "Only Basketball" event. The Grizzlies star was on-site to hoop with the kids and give out some pairs of his Ja 1s. Furthermore, Morant had some nuggets of advice for the assembled youngsters. "Believe in yourself. You know have confidence in yourself. There's going to be a lot of outside stuff that can distract you from your ultimate goal. Just stay locked in, tune it out, and stay true to yourself."

It's some interesting advice, especially given Morant's offseason. The 25-year-old has been desperately avoiding the spotlight after the drama surrounding a livestream in which he pulled a gun. Furthermore, it was his second time pulling such a stunt this year and the NBA front office was far from impressed. Morant will start the season on a 25-game suspension, meaning the Grizzlies will be without him until at least late December.

Read More: Ja Morant Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With Massive Back Tattoo

Morant Hits The Gym, Could Face More Legal Trouble

Elsewhere, Morant was also spotted hitting the gym earlier this month. While he's been keeping away from the spotlight, it's clear that he hasn't been slacking on his workouts. In late August, an Instagram user posted clips of Morant working out with David Roddy and GG Jackson.

Meanwhile, is there more legal trouble on the way for Morant? In July 2022, Morant reportedly got into an altercation with Joshua Holloway, who was 17 at the time. Holloway had been attending a pick-up game at Morant’s home in Tennessee. There, he claims he was assaulted by Morant and Morant’s friend Davonte Pack. An initial investigation was opened and quickly closed, with no charges filed. However, a Washington Post report, released alongside a civil suit filed by Holloway, revealed a lot of questionable details in the original investigation. Morant's lawyers are citing Tennessee's Stand Your Ground laws and their arguments will be heard October 12.

Read More: Ja Morant’s Father Speaks On His Suspension

[via]