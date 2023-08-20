Ja Morant’s Father Speaks On His Suspension

Tee Morant, the father of basketball player Ja Morant, recently spoke on his son’s suspension from the Grizzles. The 24-year-old’s 25-game suspension followed a couple of incidents that saw him flashing a gun on Instagram Live. He was suspended following the second offense. “Morant wielded the firearm while knowing that he was being recorded and that the recording was being live streamed on Instagram Live, despite having made commitments to the NBA and public statements that he would not repeat the conduct for which he was previously disciplined,” the NBA said of his suspension.

Many have chimed into the controversy, with some claiming that the incidents were simple mistakes. Many have also claimed that his behavior could have been influenced by those he was choosing to spend time with. Now, his own father is weighing in, and it appears as though he thinks it’s his son’s own cross to bear. He spoke on the situation at the Up Next Elite Camp in New Orleans, warning other young athletes. He advised them to be careful of the decisions they make, as they can make a lasting impact.

Tee Morant Warns Young Athletes To Be Mindful Of Their Decisions

“Make sure anytime y’all anywhere, know the capabilities of everybody around you,” Tee Morant explained. He continued, describing how he feels as though Ja’s mistakes were his, and his alone. “My son didn’t get in trouble for the people around him, he got in trouble for his decisions so, always be mindful of every decision y’all [are making]. Because, it could pretty much, take over you and can consume you and make you think that you’re who you’re not.”

“Any time y’all are anywhere,” he continued, “just think everything is looking at you, everything is magnified.” “The smallest thing you can do can make the biggest difference in your life,” he also notes. Ja Morant will become eligible to return to the NBA in December, after losing a third of the season and over $7.5 million.

