Ja Morant Attends Rod Wave Concert: Watch

Florida rapper and singer Rod Wave is currently on tour for his successful studio album for 2023, Nostalgia. Over the past few months and changes, the artist's shows have had some pretty controversial moments go down during them. One of which was when Rod jumped off a balcony onstage. A lot of people have made some crude jokes about him always wanting to commit suicide in his music. Many felt he was alluding to that message in his music. Additionally, fans have been running on stage and being chased, while other guests were victims of car break-ins. However, this new story is more lighthearted as Ja Morant was at a recent show.

According to AllHipHop, a fan took video footage of him jamming out and having a blast. The Memphis Grizzlies star guard is still in the midst of serving his 25-game suspension. That was handed down before the 2023-2024 campaign and it has really taken a toll on the franchise so far. His loss is certainly being felt on the court as well. Currently, the team is second last in the Western Conference.

Read More: Diddy Steps Down As Chairman Of Revolt Amid Lawsuits

Ja Morant Was Having A Time At Rod's Concert

They sit at 3-13 and are also second last in the Southwest division. When you are already down your main star player, the season is going to be difficult. But, they have also dealt with other injuries as well. Newly-acquired Marcus Smart is out for a lengthy period of time with a left foot sprain. It appears that this will be a lost season for them this year, and hopefully Ja can learn something from his actions.

What are your initial thoughts on Ja Morant going to the Rod Wave concert? Does this make the NBA look bad that one of their stars is suspended for this long? Or, is it more so on the player and they are making themselves look bad? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Ja Morant. Furthermore, stay with us for everything else going on around the sports world.

Read More: Young Thug's Lawyer Claims "Pushing P" Stands For "Pushing Positivity" In Court

[Via]