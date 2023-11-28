Diddy Steps Down As Chairman Of Revolt Amid Lawsuits

It's been a hectic few weeks for Diddy dating back to a high-profile lawsuit filed against him by Cassie earlier this month. The suit made some pretty serious allegations against the rap mogul, though he's denied everything he's accused of. Just a day after the lawsuit was made public, the pair reached a settlement which was announced as a maneuver to end things more amicably.

But that didn't keep his name out of the headlines for long. In the wake of the lawsuit, fans dug up old interviews and comments from past exes and associates of Diddy that didn't always paint him in the best light. It got even worse when a second lawsuit was filed against him. A former Syracuse student claimed in a new lawsuit that Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her on camera in 1991. Now, the swarm of bad buzz seems to finally be taking an actual toll on the rap mogul's business dealings. Check out the latest move he was forced to make below.

Diddy Taking Temporary Break From Revolt

TMZ is now reporting that Diddy is stepping away from his role in Revolt. The rap mogul founded the media company a decade ago. While they're careful to report that the move is only considered temporary, they do clarify that it is happening because he doesn't want the drama from his new lawsuits to get in the way of Revolt's success.

This isn't the first business venture that's been impacted by the recent allegations. It was recently made public that Macy's would be phasing out Diddy's activewear brand Sean John from all of their stores. It's also manifested in other ways. During a recent performance of her hit song "Tik Tok" Kesha deliberately left out a famous line in the song. It's a line on the opening verse where she namedrops Diddy directly. What do you think of Diddy stepping aside as Chairman of Revolt in response to the lawsuits filed against him recently? Let us know in the comment section below.

