Lil Wayne's Kids Don't Stand To Greet Queen Latifah, Social Media Melts Down

Social media has completely melted down after footage emerged of Lil Wayne's children not standing up to greet Queen Latifah when being introduced to her at a basketball game. X users were livid that Wayne's children "disrespected" Latifah by remaining in their seats as they shook her hand courtside. For many, especially older people, it was a great sign of rudeness not to stand for someone as legendary as Latifah.

However, many people didn't see what the big deal was. Some argued that Wayne isn't going to be someone who teaches etiquette based on his own upbringing. Meanwhile, others argued that this was just social media getting in on business that didn't concern them. Neither Latifah or Wayne have commented on the "incident", indicating that they don't see that any social etiquette rules were broken. What do you think? Is it disrespect or just social media overreacting? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, Wayne spoke on his idea of the NBA's future in an interview last month. Specifically, Wayne wants to Ja Morant to be the next face of the league. "To me I think the obvious answer is Ja. Because the NBA is entertainment. What I mean by that is there was always a Michael Jordan, just like, you know like God. You gonna watch these Atlanta Hawk games just to see what Dominique, just to see if he gonna get 'em one off. I'm going to watch these Portland games to see if Clyde gonna get him one. Ja's teams are actually competitive when he's there and he's doing his thing," Wayne told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.

It's not the first time that Wayne has spoken in support of Morant. "Do y’all know that boy? ‘Cause I don’t. I know him from dunking and jumping, and I only started knowing him when I started paying attention to him around his last year of college. He come from like a town with 3,000 people. Like, what? What y’all expect? Y’all gave him $200 million," Wayne told the All The Smoke podcast while defending Morant's actions earlier this year.

