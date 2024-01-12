Ja Morant Provides Recovery Update

Ja Morant posted an inspiring message to his fans as he continues to recover from season-ending shoulder surgery. "What you went thru has a purpose. So does your life. Focus on your life's purpose and you will get thru this trying time," Morant wrote alongside a picture of him giving a peace sign in a hospital bed. Moran't surgery was reportedly successful and he can begin his recovery.

Morant was ruled out of the rest of the 2023/24 season after playing just nine games following a 25-game suspension. The team had gone 6-3, matching their win total in the 25 games they played without Morant. Morant's injury only deepens the issues for the Grizzlies. At the start of the season, the team lost Steven Adams to season-ending surgery.

Ja Morant Tells Grizzlies To "Keep Grinding"

Meanwhile, Morant told the team to "stay locked in and keep grinding" despite his injury. Morant's words inspired the team to earn a gutsy win over the Mavericks in Morant's first game on the sidelines. Morant was in attendance, watching from behind Memphis' bench with his arm in a sling. However, Morant is expected to be ready to play at the start of the 2024/25 season. At the time of writing, the Grizzlies are 14-23 and are 13th in the Western Conference.

"Ja's always going to be positive. He's one of our brothers, and we love him to death. He's a big part of this thing, whether he's playing or not," Desmond Bane told ESPN after the win over Dallas. "Everyone just feels for Ja. I mean, they know how much work he's been putting in this season, obviously what he's done since he's come back just within the last couple of weeks. But these guys really care for each other and they really care for Ja, and obviously they know how much he cares for them and how he showed so much support even when he was out the first 25 games," head coach Taylor Jenkins said.

