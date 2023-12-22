Lil Wayne Taps Ja Morant To Be The Next "Face Of The NBA"

Lil Wayne says he wants Ja Morant to be the face of the NBA following the retirement of LeBron James. "To me I think the obvious answer is Ja," Wayne said in the video below. "Because the NBA is entertainment. What I mean by that is there was always a Michael Jordan, just like, you know like God. You gonna watch these Atlanta Hawk games just to see what Dominique, just to see if he gonna get 'em one off. I'm going to watch these Portland games to see if Clyde gonna get him one. Ja's teams are actually competitive when he's there and he's doing his thing," Wayne told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.

It's not the first time that Wayne has spoken in support of Morant. "Do y’all know that boy? ‘Cause I don’t. I know him from dunking and jumping, and I only started knowing him when I started paying attention to him around his last year of college. He come from like a town with 3,000 people. Like, what? What y’all expect? Y’all gave him $200 million," Wayne told the All The Smoke podcast while defending Morant's actions earlier this year.

Lil Wayne Wants To Headline The Super Bowl

Elsewhere in the interview, Wayne also expressed his desire to headline the 2025 Super Bowl in his hometown of New Orleans. "Going to the Super Bowl and watching the Halftime Show and wishing, when you see the artist, you be like, ‘They could’ve sung the song that I was featured on!". I’m featured on everybody’s song — you could’ve brought me out! Please do not feel disrespected if you’re an artist from New Orleans. Or an artist tied to me any kind of way in the music [industry], but know that’s my moment and I earned that moment. So no, I’m not bringing no one!” Wayne told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report.

There has just been one other rapper to headline the Super Bowl Halftime show. That was the Dre-led show in 2022 that featured the creme de la creme of West Coast rap (as well as Eminem). To give an artist like Wayne a solo show (although the did say there would be an exception to his guest rule for Beyonce), would be a major step for the NFL.

