Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Make A Pick For The GOAT Producer

It’s no secret that Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz established themselves as Southern icons through their artistry but that probably wouldn’t have been able to be accomplished without the help of some incredible producers. And with careers as legendary as Wayne and Chainz, there’s no doubt that they’ve worked with some of the greatest producers of all time. Both have built incredible catalogs alongside some of the best behind the boards but who would they put in the GOAT position?

During Complex’s GOAT Talk with the ColleGrove collaborators, the two dished out on who they believe the GOAT producer of all time is. 2 Chainz said that it was none other than Kanye West who holds that spot for him. But, for Wayne, he listed the Cash Money OG Mannie Fresh, who undoubtedly produced some of his most impactful records, along with Yeezy. Considering Ye revealed that Wayne will be on Vultures, it seems like we might get more heat from the “Barry Bonds” collaborators soon.

Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz On The GOATs: Rappers, Mixtapes & More

While their choice of producers might not be surprising, some of their other picks certainly caught fans off-guard. For example, their choice for the GOAT mixtape. 2 Chainz took it back to the 2000s, praising Lil Wayne’s Dedication and Jeezy’s Trap Or Die. Surprisingly, Lil Wayne didn’t choose any of the iconic mixtapes from his catalog. Instead, he bestowed the honor on Future’s 56 Nights. Elsewhere, Lil Wayne called Jay-Z and Missy Elliott the GOAT MCs of all time while 2 Chainz gave that title to his close friend and collaborator.

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz recently came through with their latest joint project, Welcome 2 ColleGrove, a follow-up to their 2016 album. The album boasts appearances from Benny The Butcher, Vory, 21 Savage, and Fabolous, along with 50 Cent serving as the narrator. Check out the clip of Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz discussing their picks for the GOAT producer above and sound off in your comments with your thoughts.

