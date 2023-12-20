Lil Wayne Names This Future Mixtape As The Greatest Of All Time

Lil Wayne is someone who has certainly given his share of props to his peers. Overall, Wayne is an elder statesman in hip-hop. He has been rapping since he was a teenager and remains one of the genre's GOAT artists. Although his output has slowed down over the years, there is no doubt that he made a lot of music in his youth. He put out a slew of mixtapes and is considered to be the greatest mixtape artist ever. Needless to say, he has the credentials necessary to speak on other mixtapes from his contemporaries.

Recently, Wayne and 2 Chainz were on Complex where they did the "GOAT Talk" series. In this show, artists speak on what they believe to be the GOAT in a wide range of domains. In the episode below, Wayne and 2 Chainz are asked about their favorite mixtapes of all time. When it came to 2 Chainz, he chose the DJ Drama-hosted tapes Trap Or Die, The Dedication, and his own project, T.R.U. Religion. However, Wayne had a very simple answer: 56 Nights by Future.

Read More: Nas' And Lil Wayne's Bars Will "Never Die" Out

Lil Wayne Vouches For Future

For those of you who may not know, 56 Nights is a mixtape that was made after DJ Esco was freed from a prison in the Middle East. After being imprisoned for weed, no one knew if Esco would ever come home. Not to mention, he lost a ton of music that was made with Future. It was an emotional time for Esco and Future, but they came out on the other side better than ever. In many ways, this is the mixtape that changed some of the general perceptions around Future. Overall, there are some amazing tracks here, including the title song, and "March Madness."

Let us know what you think of Wayne's choice, in the comments section below. What is your favorite mixtape ever? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming releases.

Read More: What Is Lil Wayne's Best-Selling Album?