Ja Morant Seemingly Hits Gun Celebration During Grizzlies Win

Ja Morant has once again created controversy after he seemingly pulled a gun celebration against the Pelicans. After dropping a dunk, Morant appeared to fire off two imaginary guns before running back down the court. Of course, this caused a lot of outrage given that Morant is just four games into a season cut short by a gun-related suspension. However, the Grizzlies appeared to be a fan of the move, sharing the clip to the team's official X account.

The win over the Pelicans marked the Grizzlies' fourth consecutive win, meaning the team is 4-0 since Morant returned to the team. Morant had a game-high 31 points along with 7 assists. However, Morant was also tied for a game-high 6 turnovers with the Pelicans' Zion Williamson.

Read More: Ja Morant's Immunity In Assault Trial To Be Decided Next Year

Lil Wayne Taps Ja Morant To Be The Next "Face Of The NBA"

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne recently said he wants Morant to be the face of the NBA following the retirement of LeBron James. "To me I think the obvious answer is Ja," Wayne said in the video below. "Because the NBA is entertainment. What I mean by that is there was always a Michael Jordan, just like, you know like God. You gonna watch these Atlanta Hawk games just to see what Dominique, just to see if he gonna get 'em one off. I'm going to watch these Portland games to see if Clyde gonna get him one. Ja's teams are actually competitive when he's there and he's doing his thing," Wayne told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.

It's not the first time that Wayne has spoken in support of Morant. "Do y’all know that boy? ‘Cause I don’t. I know him from dunking and jumping, and I only started knowing him when I started paying attention to him around his last year of college. He come from like a town with 3,000 people. Like, what? What y’all expect? Y’all gave him $200 million," Wayne told the All The Smoke podcast while defending Morant's actions earlier this year.

Read More: GloRilla & Moneybagg Yo Attend Ja Morant's Memphis Homecoming

[via]