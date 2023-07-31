Meek Mill, G Herbo, And Sauce Walka Share Surprise Cypher

Over the weekend, Gillie Da King held “Gillie Fest” in Philadelphia to honor his son who was recently tragically slain. A number of Philly legends showed up to pay tribute to Gillie and his son. Among them was Meek Mill who made a surprise appearance on stage with the rapper. After their performances, a trio of MCs teamed up for a special cypher that caught many rap fans attention. Meek teamed up with G Herbo and Sauce Walka for the impromptu performance outside the festival.

Fans in the comments responded to the performances given by the trio, in particular Sauce Walka’s. “SAUCE TALKING THAT SH*T” reads one of the top comments. “Sauce walka really underrated he the only one actually held his own,” said another. “Ngl but Sauce straight smooth skated on this one…” reads one of the top comments on the post. The in-person crowd seems to agree. Dozens of bystanders filmed the three rappers with various cameras and cheered at particularly impressive moments.

Meek Mill, Sauce Walka, G Herbo Cypher

Of the three rappers, G Herbo is the one whose been in the headlines most recently. Over the weekend he officially signed his plea deal in a wire fraud case that he’s been caught up in since 2020. The deal allowed two of the charges to be dropped which shrank his potential sentencing down from 20+ years to just two-to-three. He’s been pretty vocal about the situation as well. In a statement made last week, he said he’s focused on staying calm and under control while his future is uncertain. He also expressed certainty that he wouldn’t be snitched on, claiming things would be different for him than Young Thug in the YSL RICO case.

Meek Mill was caught up in a different kind of hot water earlier this year. After shouting “Free Tory Lanez” during his set at Rolling Loud Portugal the fan backlash was loud. A few weeks after the incident Meek doubled down and defended his comments. What do you think of the trio’s new cypher outside Gillie Fest? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: G Herbo Says He’s Not Only A Drill Rapper: “New York Is What I Fell In Love With”

[Via]