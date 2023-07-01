G Herbo Finally Addresses Prison Time & Plea Deal

Despite his recent plea deal that resulted in him looking at up to five years of prison time, G Herbo is trying to keep his head above the water. Moreover, TMZ recently caught up with him at what seems to be an airport and asked him what his state of mind was. In his answer, the rapper appeared to be in good spirits, focused on his craft, and expressed gratitude for his position. “I’m good, man, new music on the way,” G Herbo remarked. The reporter then asked how Herb is doing amid all these developments “I don’t even got a lot on my plate, I’m just working. Life, doing the right s**t, bro, I’m great.”

Furthermore, the 27-year-old’s wire fraud and identity theft case brought about the negotiation, and while a judge still needs to approve it, odds are it’ll net him some time in jail. Along with aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the court indicted G Herbo on charges of lying to agents the year after. In addition, the sentence might even be shorter from two to three years, although the Chicago MC paid $140,000 in restitution plus a $250,000 already. As such, even if there’s less time behind bars, it’s still a hefty charge to deal with.

G Herbo Breaks Silence On Legal Situation

In fact, some aspects of G Herbo’s case specifically involve particular companies that he allegedly swindled. For example, there’s Woof Woof Puppies, a Michigan-based pet company at which Herbo allegedly bought pets (along with codefendant Antonio Strong) with stolen credit cards. “Wright used the proceeds of these frauds to travel to various concert venues and to advance his career by posting photographs and/or videos of himself on the private jets, in the exot*c cars, and at the Jamaican villa,” stated the plea agreement. “In addition, Wright helped Strong obtain designer puppies from a business by falsely representing to the business that Wright was the actual purchaser of the puppies and by concealing Strong’s actual identity from the business.”

Meanwhile, the Strictly 4 My Fans 2 artist also dealt with some more legal trouble as of late thanks to an illegal gun bust. On top of his existing case, this is a lot to take in and navigate, so props to Herbo for trying to keep his head up. We wish him the best journey possible and that everything falls into place for him and his loved ones even if he’s imprisoned in the near future. For more news and the latest updates on G Herbo, come back to HNHH.

