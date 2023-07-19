G Herbo Accepts Plea Deal In Wire Fraud & Identity Theft Case: Report

G Herbo agreed to pay $140,000 in restitution as part of the deal.

G Herbo has reportedly resolved his long-standing wire fraud and identity theft case stemming from an arrest in 2020. According to the Chicago Tribune, G Herbo, real name Herbert Randall Wright, accepted the plea deal, which still needs to be approved by a judge, but he might still face years in prison. The feds indicted the rapper with charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Additionally, he was indicted with charges of lying to agents the following year.

The prosecutors filed the plea deal to the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts. Herbo appeared in court that same day to address his gun arrest in Chicago. The rapper admitted to the wire fraud charges and the accusations of using stolen identities to purchase luxury items, including designer puppies, book private jets, and rent a Jamaican villa. The rapper is tentatively due back in court on July 27th where he’ll face the U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni for his plea hearing.

G Herbo: Terms Of Plea Agreement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: G Herbo visits SiriusXM Studios on September 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

The charge for wire fraud carries up to 20 years in prison. However, the plea agreement could help reduce that number significantly. Per federal sentencing guidelines, Herbo could face two to three years. Additionally, he’ll have to pay $140,000 in restitution ot the victims of his alleged crimes.  This includes $10,458 to the owners of Woof Woof Puppies, a pet company based out of Michigan that accused G Herbo and his co-defendant, Antonio Strong, of using stolen credit cards to purchase pets.

“Wright used the proceeds of these frauds to travel to various concert venues and to advance his career by posting photographs and/or videos of himself on the private jets, in the exotic cars, and at the Jamaican villa,” the plea agreement reads. “In addition, Wright helped Strong obtain designer puppies from a business by falsely representing to the business that Wright was the actual purchaser of the puppies and by concealing Strong’s actual identity from the business.” We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the case. 

