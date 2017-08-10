Identity theft
- MusicPlayboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, & Ariana Grande Leaker "King Bob" Hit With Wire Fraud And Identity Theft ChargesSome music fans are rejoicing.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEarl Thomas Victim Of $1.9M Identity Theft Scheme Allegedly Run By Ex-Wife's BoyfriendKevin Thompson reportedly cashed Thomas' checks and opened fake accounts using his information.By Ben Mock
- MusicG Herbo Accepts Plea Deal In Wire Fraud & Identity Theft Case: ReportG Herbo agreed to pay $140,000 in restitution as part of the deal. By Aron A.
- GossipBay Area-Based Rapper Kafani Receives 7-Year Sentence In Identity Theft Scheme42-year-old Amir Rashad is best known for tracks like "Fast" and "She Ready Now."By Hayley Hynes
- Crime9lokkNine Pleads Guilty To Identity Theft, Weapons Charges: ReportIn the last year and a half, the Orlando rapper has been arrested hit with several charges related to weapons and attempted murder.By Erika Marie
- GossipG Herbo Accused Of Snitching In Fraud CaseThe Chicago rapper is being accused of blowing the whistle on his federal fraud case. By Madusa S.
- CrimeG Herbo's Team Responds To Indictment: "He Maintains His Innocence"The rapper and members of his team are accused of identity theft and wire fraud.By Erika Marie
- CrimeG Herbo Charged In $1.5M Federal Fraud CaseG Herbo and five others are accused of using stolen IDs to make over $1M worth of purchases including private jets and designer dogs.By Aron A.
- SportsWoman Admits To Stealing Identity Of NBA Player To Take Out $2.5 Million LoanShe's facing 20 years in prison.By Erika Marie
- MusicMillions Of Instagram Passwords Compromised By Facebook Security BreachA second reminder to social media users to back that azz up.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West's Identity Stolen In $1 Million Fake NYFW Performance DealKanye West was a victim of forgery.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBoosie's Brother Cleared After Allegedly Stealing Money From His AccountBoosie's brother is apparently off the hook after allegedly robbing $361K from Boosie's account. By Aron A.
- MusicKatie Got Bandz Arrested For Identity TheftNow free, Katie Got Bandz was arrested earlier this week for identity fraud.By Kevin Goddard