Earl Thomas Victim Of $1.9M Identity Theft Scheme Allegedly Run By Ex-Wife’s Boyfriend

Former NFL star Earl Thomas was reportedly the victim of a $1.9M identity theft scam earlier this year. Kevin Thompson, who was dating Thomas' ex-wife Nina, was arrested in June in connection with the crime. According to law enforcement, Thompson had been fraudulently cashing Thomas' NFL pension checks, directly stealing from the retired player's bank account, and also transferred possession of several cars. Furthermore, Thompson reportedly used a false identity containing Thomas' information to open a bank account. Furthermore, Thompson is reported to have cashed over $700,000 of Thomas' NFL earnings. Thompson is currently out on bail.

Thomas retired from the NFL in 2019 after a single year with the Ravens. However, he is best known for the near-decade he spent with the Seahawks as a member of their iconic "Legion of Boom" defense. However, Thomas has had to face a much more negative spotlight since leaving the league. His ex-wife was arrested in 2020 after pointing a gun at Thomas' head. She had allegedly broken into AirBnB and found him engaged in an affair with another woman. In 2022, he was arrested for violating a number of protective orders against his wife and children.

Read More: Rick Ross Trolls DJ Envy Over Alleged Real Estate Fraud

Earl Thomas' House Burns Down

As mentioned, it's been a rough period for Thomas since he left the league. Last year, Thomas' house burned down. The house in Orange, Texas was struck by lightning and quickly caught ablaze. Fire investigators confirmed that Thomas was at home at the time of the fire but escaped unharmed.

It was just another major blow to Thomas, who early in 2022 had said he wanted to return to football. The interview with ESPN came about a month before Thompson began his identity fraud scheme against Thomas. “I’m ready. I’m in shape. My timing is on point - I’m proud of that," Thomas told Adam Schefter via text. However, the comeback never materialized and Thomas remains out of the league. The fraud investigation is an ongoing story. We'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Read More: Sam Bankman-Fried Found Guilty In FTX Fraud Case

[via]