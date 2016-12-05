Earl Thomas
- SportsEarl Thomas Victim Of $1.9M Identity Theft Scheme Allegedly Run By Ex-Wife's BoyfriendKevin Thompson reportedly cashed Thomas' checks and opened fake accounts using his information.By Ben Mock
- SportsEarl Thomas' Texas Home Burns Down, Considered "Total Loss"No one was home at the time of the fire.By Alexander Cole
- SportsArrest Warrant Issued For Former NFL Star Earl ThomasPolice are looking for Earl Thomas regarding an alleged protective order violation.By Cole Blake
- SportsEarl Thomas And Texans Heading Towards DealThe Texans have started the season 0-3.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRavens To Part Ways With Earl Thomas After Punching TeammateEarl Thomas and Chuck Clark got into an altercation during a Ravens practice session.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRavens Send Earl Thomas Home After Altercation With TeammateThe Ravens sent safety Earl Thomas home from practice, Friday, after he fought with one of his teammates. By Cole Blake
- AnticsEarl Thomas Had Gun Pointed At His Head By Wife Who Caught Him Cheating: ReportEarl Thomas reportedly was involved in a crazy incident involving his wife and his mistress last month.By Erika Marie
- SportsJordan Brand Unveils Air Jordan 1 PEs For Le'Veon Bell, Michael Thomas & OthersJordan Brand introduces lineup of AJ1 PE cleats ahead of the NFL opener.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEarl Thomas Explains Why He Gave Pete Carroll The Middle Finger: WatchThomas doesn't regret his final on-field moment with the Seahawks.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEarl Thomas Set To Sign Four-Year Deal With The Baltimore Ravens: ReportThomas is looking at $32 million in guaranteed money.By Alexander Cole
- SportsEarl Thomas Suffers Season-Ending Injury: Le'Veon Bell & Others ReactLe'Veon Bell & others speak out after Thomas' season-ending injury.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEarl Thomas Gives Seahawks Sideline The Middle Finger As He's Carted Off FieldThomas' season is over. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsSeahawks Won't Budge On Earl Thomas Trade Talks, 2nd Round Pick Or BustEarl Thomas' days in Seattle might be numbered.By Devin Ch
- SportsCowboys vs Seahawks: Ezekiel Elliott Takes Blame, "That Loss Is On Me""I dropped the ball. That loss is on me."
By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSeahawks' Earl Thomas Ends Holdout: "The Disrespect Has Been Well Noted"“I’ve never let me teammates, city or fans down as long as I’ve lived and don’t plan on starting this weekend."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEarl Thomas To Seahawks: "Offer Me An Extension Or Trade Me"Earl Thomas issues ultimatum. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsEarl Thomas Plans To Skip Seattle Seahawks' Minicamp Over Contract DisputeEarl Thomas wants long term assurance before he resumes team activities.By Devin Ch
- SportsSeahawks' Earl Thomas Hints At Retirement After Suffering Broken Leg"A lot is running through my mind including retirement."By Kyle Rooney