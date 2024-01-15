Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, & Ariana Grande Leaker "King Bob" Hit With Wire Fraud And Identity Theft Charges

Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and Ariana Grande and many others have been the victims of various music leaks over the years. Overall, leaked music can put entire rollouts in jeopardy. There are some artists out there who will scrap an entire album if they feel as though the leaks are too much. Although some leaks can be fun here and there, it gets to a point where it just becomes detrimental to the art. Well, it seems like one of the most prolific leakers out there is facing some legal troubles.

A 19-year-old by the name of Noah Michael Urban, also known as "King Bob," was arrested in Florida. Per The United States Attorney's Office For The Middle District Of Florida, Urban is facing numerous charges. These include eight wire fraud counts, one wire fraud conspiracy charge, and another five counts for aggravated identity theft. Overall, these charges could bring him a massive prison sentence of 170 years. However, for now, Urban is pleading not guilty to all of this.

Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Ver, And Others Got Hit With King Bob Leaks

Interestingly enough, none of these charges have much to do with leaking music. However, he is accused of stealing close to $800K from various victims. Furthermore, he is accused of using Bitcoin scams to do this, which is similar to what happened with Carti's leaks back in 2020. Needless to say, "King Bob's" alleged history is one that is quite lengthy. It remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will move forward with Urban's not-guilty in plea in mind.

