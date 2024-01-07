SZA Rants About Music Leaks: "This Is My Life"

SZA expressed her frustration over recent music leaks on Twitter, Saturday night. In a post written fully in caps, she called the latest leaker a "f*cking thief" and threatened to take legal action.

"LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING," SZA began. "THIS IS MY JOB. THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. YOU ARE A F*CKING THIEF AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW. I AM TIRED."

SZA Performs At The Annual TDE Toy Drive

Los Angeles, CA - December 19: SZA performs at Top Dawg Entertainment's (TDE) 10th annual toy drive and concert featuring Jay Rock, YG and other TDE artists in the Nickerson Gardens housing projects on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

SZA's comments on music leaks come as she continues to prepare for the release of her next project, Lana. While it originally started as a deluxe version of SOS, she told Variety that it's now beginning to feel like a full album. “It’s definitely turning into its own album… and I guess I could drop a new album randomly, because no one’s actually expecting that from me right now,” she told the outlet. “But I can’t tell if now’s the time to be consistent, or carefree. On the one hand it’s like, ‘What would Beyonce do?,’ but I am also deeply inspired by people who do whatever the fuck they want, like Frank Ocean and Andre 3000. Some of my favorite songs were the ones that I dropped on SoundCloud [early in her career], because it was so stress free.” Check out her full response to the leaks below.

SZA Responds To Music Leaks

SZA has still yet to confirm a release date for Lana. Be on the lookout for further updates on SZA and the new album on HotNewHipHop.

