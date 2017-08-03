wire fraud
- MusicG Herbo Discusses "Taking Accountability" With Three-Year Probation SentenceG Herbo says it took "a lot of money to stay free."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPlayboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, & Ariana Grande Leaker "King Bob" Hit With Wire Fraud And Identity Theft ChargesSome music fans are rejoicing.By Alexander Cole
- MusicG Herbo Accepts Plea Deal In Wire Fraud & Identity Theft Case: ReportG Herbo agreed to pay $140,000 in restitution as part of the deal. By Aron A.
- CrimeJen Shah Sentencing: Reality Star Will Serve 78 Months In Prison"The Real Housewives of Salt Like City" cast member previously plead guilty to her role in a telemarketing scheme in July.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipFyre Festival's Billy McFarland Released From Prison: ReportThe failed "luxury" festival's organizer was sentenced to 6 years in prison back in 2018.By Erika Marie
- MusicMeek Mill's Artist Tafia Charged For $360,000 Wire Fraud: ReportThe rapper was arrested and accused of organizing a huge wire fraud. By Madusa S.
- CrimeWu-Tang & Roc Nation Imposter Sentenced To Prison For Fraud: ReportAaron Barnes-Burpo admitted to pretending to be affiliated in the music industry to pull off a financial scam.By Erika Marie
- CrimePretty Ricky's Baby Blue Faces Federal Charges For $24Mil PPP Loan ScamThe Department of Justice reports that Blue was arrested and charged with wire and bank fraud.By Erika Marie
- SocietyThree Men Convicted For $32M Slip-And-Fall Scam Involving Homeless People In NYCThe three men were convicted for wire fraud and conspiring to commit mail fraud in New York City.By Aron A.
- MusicNe-Yo Awarded $6.4 Million From Ex-Manager Convicted Of Stealing His MoneyBrian McKnight received a smaller judgment against the disgraced manager.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentShannade Clermont Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison For FraudShannade Clermont stole debit card information from a dead man after a prostitution date.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentClermont Twin Begging For Mercy Ahead Of Wire Fraud SentencingOne-half of the Clermont twins is fighting for forgiveness. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyMichael Avenatti Arrested After Extorting Nike For $20 MillionMichael Avenatti reportedly demanded Nike pay him between $15 million and $25 million.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDetroit Rapper Selfmade Kash Gets Sloppy, Winds Up Arrested For "Wire Fraud"The auteur of the "Swipe God Freestyle" gets caught with his pants down.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentEl Chapo Is The Reason Shannade Clermont's Sentencing Was Pushed BackThe "Bad Girls Club" star's sentencing has been pushed back until April.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentShannade Clermont Of "Bad Girls Club" & Yeezy Season 6 Pleads Guilty To Wire FraudShe spent more than $20,000 with a dead man's debit cards.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentFyre Festival's Billy McFarland Sentenced To 6 Years In PrisonBilly McFarland is going away after pleading guilty to wire fraud.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFat Joe's Business Partner Sentenced To Prison Time For Defrauding Customers: ReportScott Spina has been sentenced to a 35 months prison term.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKanye West Yeezy Model Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Dead Man's Debit Card: ReportShannade Clermont allegedly racked up $20K on a dead man's credit card after a prostitution date.By Aron A.
- SneakersFat Joe's Former Business Partner Faces 20 Years In PrisonScott Spina of Up NYC, faces up to 20 years in prison for committing credit card fraud.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentFyre Festival Organizer Billy McFarland Pleads Guilty To Wire FraudConsequences may be dire for Billy McFarland. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentFyre Festival Founder Seeks Plea Deal For Fraud ChargeBilly McFarland wants to strike a deal.By Matt F