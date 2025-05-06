Sean Kingston's back is up against the wall right now and he's throwing up a Hail Mary and praying that it works. That desperate heave, per AllHipHop, is a motion to perform for one night later this summer. The Miami, Florida native is particularly asking the court to allow him to attend Summerfest in Milwaukee on June 20, 2025.

His lawyer, Zeljka Bozanic, tried to persuade the court by describing the event as more of a legit opportunity to recover financially. "The appearance that Mr. Anderson is seeking permission to attend is not a club/bar appearance… it is more of a concert/festival setting."

Bozanic said this after opening with, "Mr. Anderson has not been able to produce income since being placed on home detention since most of his job offers include appearing at concerts outside of our district. Mr. Anderson is going through a difficult time as he is not able to work."

Sean Kingston and his rep are also willing to be transparent and provide a detailed travel itinerary. Moreover, he will check in before and after the Summerfest gig with his probation officer. Finally, the motion also tries to sweeten things up by affirming that the singer has yet to violate any of his bond conditions.

Sean Kingston Wire Fraud

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Rapper Sean Kingston performs at the 2022 Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Speaking of Kingston's bond, he posted the $100,000 in mid-April. He's been on the aforementioned home detention since then and the rules of it include GPS tracking and not being able to leave the Southern District of Florida. Of course, he's on it right now after being convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud.