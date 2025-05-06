Sean Kingston Files Desperate Request To Perform Amid Financially Crippling Home Detention

BY Zachary Horvath 279 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
In My Feelz Festival 2022
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Singer Sean Kingston performs onstage during the 1st annual In My Feelz Festival presented by Umbrella Managment at Banc of California Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Sean Kingston's home detention is not giving him the chance to recoup any money, so he's asking the court for one night of work.

Sean Kingston's back is up against the wall right now and he's throwing up a Hail Mary and praying that it works. That desperate heave, per AllHipHop, is a motion to perform for one night later this summer. The Miami, Florida native is particularly asking the court to allow him to attend Summerfest in Milwaukee on June 20, 2025.

His lawyer, Zeljka Bozanic, tried to persuade the court by describing the event as more of a legit opportunity to recover financially. "The appearance that Mr. Anderson is seeking permission to attend is not a club/bar appearance… it is more of a concert/festival setting."

Bozanic said this after opening with, "Mr. Anderson has not been able to produce income since being placed on home detention since most of his job offers include appearing at concerts outside of our district. Mr. Anderson is going through a difficult time as he is not able to work."

Sean Kingston and his rep are also willing to be transparent and provide a detailed travel itinerary. Moreover, he will check in before and after the Summerfest gig with his probation officer. Finally, the motion also tries to sweeten things up by affirming that the singer has yet to violate any of his bond conditions.

Read More: Hottest Rap Albums & Songs Of April 2025

Sean Kingston Wire Fraud
2022 Lovers &amp; Friends Music Festival
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Rapper Sean Kingston performs at the 2022 Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Speaking of Kingston's bond, he posted the $100,000 in mid-April. He's been on the aforementioned home detention since then and the rules of it include GPS tracking and not being able to leave the Southern District of Florida. Of course, he's on it right now after being convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud.

Kingston and his mother Janice can both face up to 20 years in prison for these federal offenses. His sentence hearing will be on August 15, 2025, to determine that. Overall, he and his mom conducted a plan to drain luxury brands of their goods using his status. In total these companies lost around $1 million total. Luxury cars, jewelry and electronics were the general items that they went after.

Read More: Met Gala 2025 Black Dandyism: Artists Who Carry The Style

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NBA: New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons Crime Sean Kingston's Legal Drama Worsen With Bond Agreement Troubles 1.7K
TLC And Shaggy Perform At Concord Pavilion Music Sean Kingston Finally Posts $100k Bond After Brief Stint In Jail 1.7K
In My Feelz Festival 2022 Music Sean Kingston & His Mother Indicted On Multiple Federal Fraud Charges 1.8K
Sean Kingston Hosts Pool Party At Sky Beach Club At The Tropicana Las Vegas Music Sean Kingston Is Out On $100,000 Bond 550