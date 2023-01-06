Celebrity legal cases have been coming in droves lately. Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez wrapped things up in court at the end of 2022. Now, Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial is beginning. Outside of the world of hip-hop, reality stars like Jen Shah are facing serious legal time too.

On Friday (January 6), the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member was sentenced to 78 months (or 6.5 years) in prison for committing wire fraud. Her attorney, Priya Chaudry, spoke with Page Six earlier today about the news.

“Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt,” her statement reads. “Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just.”

Additionally, Chaudry went on to say, “Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes.”

During today’s courtroom session, US District Judge Sidney Stein said, “Jen Shah’s role on the ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ which I guess is why the courtroom is so full today, is just that, a role. People should not confuse the character she plays on an entertainment show to the person before me.”

It was said several times that the 49-year-old was a “leader” in the conspiracy. “Every cooperator told us, Jen Shah is the boss. They all knew who she was,” Assistant US Attorney Robert Sobelman specifically noted.

“There is not one message from her that expresses any type of remorse, not one. The defence hasn’t submitted any. That’s not how she felt even when she pled guilty,” he also said.

As Page Six notes, Shah pleaded guilty in July for her role in a telemarketing scheme. For several months, she scammed thousands of people out of money, though she targeted the elderly in particular.

“[Shah] and her co-conspirators persisted in their conduct until the victims’ bank accounts were empty. Their credit cards were at their limits, and there was nothing more to take,” prosecutors wrote in their sentencing submission. Their hope was to see the TV star sentenced to 10 years in prison. Initially, that number was 14.

She previously expressed plans to “fight” the case while maintaining her innocence, though that later changed. When speaking in front of the judge, Shah said, “I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution.” Afterward, she blamed the incident on her “longstanding untreated mental issues,” which caused her to “create [her] own fractured reality.”

Jen Shah's current prison surrender date is February 17.

