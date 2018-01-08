reality star
- TVPhor Brumfield Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Black Ink Crew” Star Worth?Explore Phor Brumfield's journey to fame and fortune. Discover how the "Black Ink Crew" star's diverse ventures contribute to his net worth.By Jake Skudder
- CrimeJen Shah Sentencing: Reality Star Will Serve 78 Months In Prison"The Real Housewives of Salt Like City" cast member previously plead guilty to her role in a telemarketing scheme in July.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"L&HH" Alum Chris "Prince" Harty Arrested After Allegedly Beating Up & Stealing $7K From GFThe reality star is no stranger to trouble, and has reportedly previously gotten into several altercations with Tory Lanez.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Naked & Afraid" Contestant Melanie Rauscher Found Dead, Reality Star Was 35 Years OldRIP Melanie.By Hayley Hynes
- TVJerry Harris Of "Cheer" Fame Pleads Guilty In Child Pornography CaseHarris could be hit with as much as a 50-year sentence on June 28th.By Hayley Hynes
- Gram50 Cent Is Not Letting Up On Trolling Randall Emmett's Fiancée Lala KentFif spent his Friday sharpening his trolling skills.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJenelle Evans Regains Custody Of Two Of Her KidsJust in time for Independence Day!By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Asks Court To Tack On Extra $5K To Teairra Mari's DebtHe claims she didn't pay up by the deadline so she owes him more money.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentLovely Mimi From "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" Arrested For Possession Of Ecstasy: ReportThe reality star was reportedly taken into custody in North Carolina.By Erika Marie
- SportsKris Humphries Talks 72 Day Marriage With Kim Kardashian: "It Was Brutal"Kris Humphries explains how real his marriage was and how hard it was to end it.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentYounes Bendjima Reflects On His "Beautiful" Ex Kourtney KardashianThe end of the year has a lot of people reminiscing. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Is Back To Getting Lip Fillers Amid Short Lived RemovalWhat's a Kylie Jenner without a plump lip?By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKourtney Kardashian Spotted Hanging With Younes Bendjima Look-AlikeKourtney Kardashian clearly has a type. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Exposed By Reality Star After Sliding In The DM's"Bad Girls Club" star Winter Blanco came with the receipts.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Debuts Pink Hair In New Triple White Yeezy Boost KicksKylie Jenner is here with a new look.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Has Models With Her "Exact Measurements" To Test Her WardrobeWho are these women? By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Swears She's "Not A Diva" On SetKim Kardashian talks about her soul in latest interview. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Shares Adorable Videos Of Sibling Love Between Saint & ChicagoThe love is real. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian's Next Perfume Will Come In Bottle Shaped Like Her BodyKim's next fragrance will have a personal touch. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKendall Jenner Dragged For Golden Globes AppearanceThe model endured some harsh criticism. By David Saric