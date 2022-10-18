Christopher “Prince” Harty of Love & Hip Hop fame has landed himself in some serious legal trouble, The Jasmine Brand reports.

According to arrest records, the 33-year-old was booked on Monday (October 17) around 9 PM at the Turner Guilford Correctional Centre, where he was charged with battery, domestic violence by strangulation, and robbery by sudden snatching.

Prince Michael Harty attends the boohoo First Ever Runway Show during Miami Swim Week Paraiso Miami Beach at The Villa Casa Casuarina on July 10, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for boohoo)

At this time, Harty’s bond is said to be $5K, although reports allege that he stole more than that ($7K) from his girlfriend, who he is said to have also attacked, resulting in the violent offences laid against him.

Additional details have not been made public at this time, but it’s worth noting that the reality star was arrested just last year over yet another domestic dispute, also with a girlfriend.

Those arrest records reveal that Prince’s partner entered his apartment to return a pair of shoes, but tossed them at him instead of placing them down. Afterward, the L&HH Miami former cast member is said to have “grabbed her, slammed her to the ground, and punched her in the mouth.”

As the woman attempted to leave Harty’s place, the report claims that he stopped her by pulling on her hair, though she eventually escaped and ran to an elevator.

In years past, party boy persona has made headlines alongside Tory Lanez, who he accused of punching him in the face at Vendome in South Beach before fleeing the venue.

