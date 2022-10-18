Love & Hip Hop
- Pop CultureSpice From "L&HH" Blasted For Calling Bambi A "Giraffe" After Erica Mena ScandalThe moral of the story here, folks, is that maybe using animals as insults isn't a particularly good idea.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePrince Of "Love & Hip Hop" Arrested In Miami For Burglary With Assault Or BatteryNo further details have emerged concerning the circumstances behind this arrest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV"L&HH" Alum Chris "Prince" Harty Arrested After Allegedly Beating Up & Stealing $7K From GFThe reality star is no stranger to trouble, and has reportedly previously gotten into several altercations with Tory Lanez.By Hayley Hynes