Prince Of “Love & Hip Hop” Arrested In Miami For Burglary With Assault Or Battery

Christopher Michael Harty, better known as Prince or Prince Michael of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami,” just got himself into some more hot water. Moreover, reports recently surfaced of his arrest in Miami recently, allegedly for burglary with battery or assault, and no further details have emerged about it. While we don’t know the circumstances behind it, many people in the comments of coverage of this development remarked that he’s been in jail a lot as of late. Hopefully things pick up for him in the future, but it’s nonetheless worrisome alleged behavior. Surely within the next few days, authorities and the Florida native himself might reveal more information about the case.

Furthermore, this further concerned fans thanks to previous legal trouble that the reality TV star got himself into. For example, back in August of 2021, authorities arrested Prince for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting his girlfriend at the time, which also involved battery charges. With this history in mind, many lament that someone with an already successful career made carried out these alleged actions. If it’s not true, then something fishy’s going on with these multiple claims.

“Love & Hip Hop” Star Prince Arrested In Miami

However, there are other legal battles of the 33-year-old’s that turned out a bit better for him. The most notable one concerned his consistent attempts to score a boxing match with Tory Lanez after multiple claims of physical assault against him. In December of last year, Prince and Lanez reportedly settled their lawsuit concerning these assaults, and the boxing match never manifested itself. Apparently they were able to reach a financial agreement, and ironically the two faced larger legal trouble later on.

Meanwhile, considering his high profile, this likely won’t be the last we hear of this arrest. We’ll see whether that’s mostly due to gossip or based on more legitimate and serious charges, and either is just as likely. Also, it would be interesting to see how much this bleeds into “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” if at all, as there’s never enough drama for viewers to gorge on. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Prince.

