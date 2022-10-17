burglary
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Fends Off Home Invasion By Herself: ReportAccording to what law enforcement officials told TMZ, two men tried to break into the actress' home, but she scared them off.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRuss' House Robbed: Loses Guns, Purses & His Girlfriend's Mercedes-BenzThe rapper called local authorities when he noticed unidentified men breaking into his home on his security cameras.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton Tells Police Her Car Is "Completely Trashed" After Break-InTamar Braxton says she feels like she's being followed.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton's Car Burglarized, Security Cam Footage ShowsTamar Braxton says she no longer feels safe after her car was broken into.By Cole Blake
- LifeJackboy Arrest: Burglary & Cyber Stalking Land Rapper Behind Bars In FloridaThis isn't Jack's first time finding himself in trouble with the law.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePrince Of "Love & Hip Hop" Arrested In Miami For Burglary With Assault Or BatteryNo further details have emerged concerning the circumstances behind this arrest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFrenchie Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Botched BurglaryMany might remember the Strong Island rapper for introducing Nicki Minaj to her former manager Debra Antney, helping her reach success.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeDrake's Home Burglarized In Los Angeles, Man Arrested After Stealing Unknown Item: ReportThe "Scorpion" artist wasn't home at the time of the incident, according to sources.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsA.J. Green's Home Burglarized: ReportA.J. Green's home in Georgia has reportedly been burglarized.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEzra Miller Serving 1 Year Probation After Pleading Guilty To Vermont Burglary"The Flash" actor also has a $500 fine to pay on top of his sentence.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRobert De Niro's NYC House Burglarized While He Was HomeA woman broke into Robert De Niro's NYC home on Monday.By Cole Blake
- GramJoie Chavis Details Home Robbery, Daughter Shai Is "Traumatized"She says both she and her daughter are still recovering from the ordeal.By Erika Marie
- LifeNas' Calabasas Home Robbed, Thieves Took 2 Bags Full Of Unknown ItemsThankfully, the rapper was across the country in New York City at the time of the incident.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureEzra Miller Pleads Not Guilty To Vermont Burglary Charges, Faces 26 Years In Prison"The Flash" actor appeared in court early Monday morning, at which time he was told to stay away from the home he entered earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes