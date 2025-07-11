Soulja Boy Beefs Up Security After SODMG Burglary

Soulja Boy Tell'em is taking every pre-caution after his Stacks On Deck Music Group brick and mortar was robbed on Monday (July 7).

TMZ reports, the Los Angeles store break-in resulted in an estimated $25,000 in damage. The Melrose Avenue storefront's intruders shattered the glass entrance and tagged the front door with graffiti before fleeing. The suspects used bolt cutters to break the locks, leaving chipped red paint on the steel frame.

Investigators may collect DNA evidence from the scene. Stolen items include limited-edition SODMG apparel, Bearbrick collectibles, a PlayStation console, and a custom leather jacket belonging to Soulja Boy.

The rapper’s team has since hired 24-hour security to protect the storefront, which remains boarded up. The Melrose shop is a physical outpost of SODMG—Stacks on Deck Money Gang—a brand Soulja Boy launched in the late 2000s as both a record label and streetwear line.

Soulja Boy Store Robbery

The burglary follows Soulja found liable in a sexual assault lawsuit. In April, a Los Angeles jury awarded the plaintiff over $4 million in damages, ruling that Draco, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, committed sexual assault, battery, and emotional abuse.

The woman, who began working for him in 2018, alleged the relationship turned abusive and controlling. While the jury stopped short of finding him liable for false imprisonment, they did hold him responsible for gender-based violence and intentional emotional harm.

Draco has denied the allegations. His attorneys have indicated they plan to challenge the verdict through post-trial motions.

The legal case continues. The LAPD’s investigation remains ongoing. For Soulja Boy, the incident marks another chaotic chapter in a career shaped by viral success, controversy, and legal turmoil.

Outside the burglary, Soulja Boy recently made headlines for his beef with DDG. The issues elevated to Soulja challenging DDG to a celebrity boxing match. DDG did not respond to Draco's challenge.