sodmg
- MusicSoulja Boy Signs Chet Hanks To His Label: "We 'Bout To Make History"Hanks is the latest artist to sign on the dotted line to SODMG. Skinnyfromthe9 inked a deal last month.By Erika Marie
- MusicSoulja Boy Signs Skinnyfromthe9 To His LabelSkinnyfromthe9 is the latest member of Soulja Boy's label SODMG.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsSoulja Boy Nearly Became The First Rapper To Cancel VerzuzSoulja Boy used his star power as leverage when the Verzuz staff refused backstage entry to his artists. By Aron A.
- NewsSoulja Boy Welcomes Listeners To "Soulja World"Big Draco is back.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsSoulja Boy Drops Off "Rock Out On Your Block"New music from Big Draco.By Aron A.
- NewsSoulja Boy Enlists Lil 100 & Jump For "Soldiers"Soulja Boy is back with more heat.By Aron A.
- MusicSoulja Boy Replaces Gucci Headband With One Of His Own DesignSoulja Boy comes through with a subtle rebrand. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSoulja Boy's Kidnapping Investigation: Cop Cars Slashed During Warrant SearchA surprise awaited cops as they finalized a search of Soulja Boy's private dwelling.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy Slams Famous Dex: "You A Bipolar Ass Crackhead"Soulja Boy and Famous Dex went back and forth after Drako trashed his former artist.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSoulja Boy Bashes Drake, Tyga & Kanye West In Breakfast Club InterviewSoulja Boy takes his comeback claims to the bigger stage.By Devin Ch
- NewsSoulja Boy Keeps Cash Flowing Out Of His "Amiri" Bag On New TrackSoulja Boy returns with "Amiri."By Aron A.
- MusicSoulja Boy Pulls "SouljaGame" Console From eStore Amid Nintendo ThreatsSoulja buckles under pressure.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy On Nintendo's Legal Threats: "My Console Isn’t Going Anywhere Trust Me"Soulja Boy lists his proven track record as reason to quell concerns over a showdown with Nintendo.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy Versus Nintendo Is The "Ender's Game" Of Rap FeudsSoulja Boy laughs off Nintendo's copyright threats, then quickly deletes the Tweet.By Devin Ch
- TechSoulja Boy Launches Headphone Line Following SouljaWatch & Game ConsoleSoulja Boy is hip-hop's next tech genius.By Aron A.
- NewsSoulja Boy Is Back With "Overseas Drip"Soulja Boy is back with "Overseas Drip."By Aron A.
- MusicSoulja Boy's Brother Allegedly "Exposes" Rapper In Instagram RantSoulja Boy's affiliate threatens to expose him in bizarre social media rant.By Milca P.