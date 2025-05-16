DDG and Soulja Boy are trading blows online, and their fiery beef is sadly for some pretty serious real-life reasons. Most recently, per XXL, the former dragged the latter through the mud in a series of scathing since-deleted tweets, clap-backs, and trolls.

First of all, the Michigan rapper clowned the Chicago native's new song "Street Rich" on Friday (May 16) for its relative lack of success. "Lil bro got 15k in 13 hours yall go support LMFAO," he tweeted.

Also, the content creator and streamer posted an image of Soulja's teeth before and after dental surgery. "First to guess who heroin teeth this is gets $20 cashapp! GO."

Finally, he posted a link to a GoFundMe page titled "Soulja Boy Needs Help: $4 Million Debt," referencing Soulja Boy's sexual battery judgement. "If anybody would like to support soulja boy with his $4 million sexual assault case link is below please read heart felt description before you ignore," the blame the chat artist tweeted.

Here's the "heartfelt description" in question: "Hello, my name is DeAndre aka Soulja Boy. I recently sexually assaulted my assistant & was ordered to pay $4 million. I’m poor, my teeth stank & i’m only doing 500 cap rooms as a legacy act & i need help. I have a son i don’t take care of and all my jewelry fake so i can’t sell it. Right now i have 50 tiktok galaxies to my name which is $400. I’m 100,000 galaxies away from my goal. all donations help. thank YOUUUUUU."

DDG Restraining Order

For those unaware, this DDG and Soulja Boy beef began when the latter let out a threatening tweet against the former. This is because of his alleged abuse of his former partner and coparent Halle Bailey. She reportedly secured a restraining order and custody of little Halo (both allegedly temporary) for an alleged January incident.

"You a b***h a** n***a for putting yo hands on Halle lil n***a @PontiacMadeDDG if I catch u im beating the f**k out u," Soulja wrote.