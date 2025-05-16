DDG Eviscerates Soulja Boy By Clowning His $4 Million Sexual Battery Judgement

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 988 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DDG Soulja Boy 4 Million Sexual Battery Judgement Hip Hop News
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) DDG attends the Bluemarble Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)
Many fans pointed out the dark irony of Soulja Boy calling out DDG for allegedly abusing Halle Bailey earlier this year.

DDG and Soulja Boy are trading blows online, and their fiery beef is sadly for some pretty serious real-life reasons. Most recently, per XXL, the former dragged the latter through the mud in a series of scathing since-deleted tweets, clap-backs, and trolls.

First of all, the Michigan rapper clowned the Chicago native's new song "Street Rich" on Friday (May 16) for its relative lack of success. "Lil bro got 15k in 13 hours yall go support LMFAO," he tweeted.

Also, the content creator and streamer posted an image of Soulja's teeth before and after dental surgery. "First to guess who heroin teeth this is gets $20 cashapp! GO."

Finally, he posted a link to a GoFundMe page titled "Soulja Boy Needs Help: $4 Million Debt," referencing Soulja Boy's sexual battery judgement. "If anybody would like to support soulja boy with his $4 million sexual assault case link is below please read heart felt description before you ignore," the blame the chat artist tweeted.

Here's the "heartfelt description" in question: "Hello, my name is DeAndre aka Soulja Boy. I recently sexually assaulted my assistant & was ordered to pay $4 million. I’m poor, my teeth stank & i’m only doing 500 cap rooms as a legacy act & i need help. I have a son i don’t take care of and all my jewelry fake so i can’t sell it. Right now i have 50 tiktok galaxies to my name which is $400. I’m 100,000 galaxies away from my goal. all donations help. thank YOUUUUUU."

Read More: Soulja Boy Clowns DDG For Gifting 1-Year-Old Son A Ferrari For Birthday

DDG Restraining Order

For those unaware, this DDG and Soulja Boy beef began when the latter let out a threatening tweet against the former. This is because of his alleged abuse of his former partner and coparent Halle Bailey. She reportedly secured a restraining order and custody of little Halo (both allegedly temporary) for an alleged January incident.

"You a b***h a** n***a for putting yo hands on Halle lil n***a @PontiacMadeDDG if I catch u im beating the f**k out u," Soulja wrote.

Even Ray J got involved as well. We'll see whether or not things stay at this level or if we can expect bars in the future. Hopefully things don't go wild outside of the booth.

Read More: Halle Bailey's Restraining Order Against DDG, Explained

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Soulja Boy Ray J DDG Disses Hip Hop News Music Soulja Boy & Ray J Drag DDG Through The Mud After He Responds To Their Disses 1310
DDG Music Soulja Boy Issues Threatening Warning To DDG Amid Halle Bailey Allegations 1343
Jason Kempin/Getty Images Antics Ja Rule Weighs In On Popeyes & Chick-Fil-A's Eternal Chicken Debate 3.9K
BET Awards 2023 - Show Music Soulja Boy's 7 Biggest Beefs 2.6K