The coparenting drama between Halle Bailey and DDG just took a harrowing turn months after their October split. She accused him of being physically and verbally abusive towards her during a January altercation concerning their son Halo, and the plot continues to thicken.

According to Bossip, the court granted Bailey temporary sole custody of their son Halo. This comes after Halle Bailey received a temporary restraining order against DDG for his alleged abuse.

She reportedly petitioned the court for this custody on Tuesday (May 13). Per Page Six, the singer filed the petition without notifying her former partner due to fear "that the violence would reoccur." In addition, she had concerns that "the other party would take the children out of the area" before the court could grant and serve this order.

DDG Restraining Order

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Halle Bailey (L) and DDG attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

For those unaware, Halle Bailey accused DDG of domestic violence earlier this week. In January, he allegedly went to pick their son Halo up and told Bailey to "get out of [his] car, b***h." The rapper allegedly pulled her hair and pushed her face into the wheel, causing a chipped tooth. Also, the R&B star included pictures of the tooth and of arm bruises in her restraining order request.

After this alleged altercation, Halle accompanied DDG to his house due to concerns for Halo's safety. When they arrived, she allegedly told his family what had happened. The Michigan native's sister and mother addressed the situation on social media after the restraining order hit the news cycle. The former chose to not comment on it at all, whereas the latter seemed to suggest her dismissal of the allegations.

As for the MC himself, DDG downplayed Halle Bailey's accusations. It was a vague tweet, but understandably so. The restraining order reportedly mandates a 100-yard distance and the omission of any discussions about the relationship and family on social media platforms like livestreams.

We will see how this situation develops and if any temporary measures become permanent. These all remain allegations at press time. It's a sad development to a struggling dynamic, one that Internet narratives and conflict have exacerbated and obfuscated.